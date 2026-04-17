Woman sentenced to life in prison for raping younger brother

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The state said the accused had violated a position of trust as the victim’s older sibling. Picture: 123RF

A 28-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni regional court after pleading guilty to raping her eight-year-old brother over a period of two years.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the offences occurred between 2022 and 2024 in Osizweni in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, where the accused lived with the victim and their mother.

The abuse took place while they were alone at home and the child was threatened to remain silent about it.

The case only came to light in 2024 after the boy attended a school awareness session encouraging children to report inappropriate touching. He then disclosed the abuse to his mother, who reported it to the authorities.

In court, prosecutor Zama Zikalala highlighted that the accused had violated a position of trust as the victim’s older sibling.

The NPA said the case highlighted the importance of awareness programmes which empower children to speak out and seek help.

It urged parents, caregivers and communities to continue educating children about their rights and to report any form of abuse.

TimesLIVE