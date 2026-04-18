Concern for missing friend leads to life sentence for man found guilty of his partner’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A KwaZulu-Natal man who gave police the runaround when a friend reported his partner missing was handed a life sentence and an additional 23 years in the Estcourt regional court. Stock image

Concern about a missing friend this week led to a life sentence and an additional 23 years’ imprisonment handed down to Vusimuzi Victor Makhaye in the Estcourt regional court.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Makhaye was convicted on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and defeating the administration of justice after the September 2023 murder of his partner, Nosipho Constance Madondo, 40.

Makhaye and Madondo lived in Mooi River and Estcourt, respectively.

She said Makhaye devised a plan to kill Madondo and rob her of her belongings.

To this end he lured her to Mooi River under the pretext that he had arranged diesel for her vehicle.

On September 1 2023, Madondo told a friend that she was travelling to Mooi River to visit Makhaye. The friend later became concerned after failing to reach her for several hours.

“When she eventually got through, Makhaye answered Madondo’s phone and claimed she was fine but refused to allow them to speak. Subsequent attempts to contact Madondo were unsuccessful as her phone had been switched off.”

Fearing for her safety, the friend reported Madondo missing to the police.

“A tracking device installed in Madondo’s vehicle was activated, and on September 5 2023, police, together with a vehicle tracking company, located the vehicle parked at a residence on Hilton Road. While observing the vehicle, they saw Makhaye approach it.”

Ramkisson-Kara said when police approached him, they found him in possession of Madondo’s cellphone, but he denied knowing her whereabouts.

In the days that followed, Makhaye misled investigators by claiming Madondo was with another man in Mooi River. This information was later proven to be false.

“Makhaye subsequently conducted a pointing-out, which led to the discovery of Madondo’s body in a field opposite the R103. She had sustained blunt force trauma to the head, her face was covered with plastic, and she had bruises on her body.”

Prosecutor Eddie Mbewu led evidence from police who recovered the vehicle.

“They testified about damage consistent with attempts to locate and remove the tracking device. Additional testimony revealed that Makhaye had sought advice on how to remove such a device. A member of Madondo’s family also testified, describing her as a devoted parent who loved her children,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

He was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, life imprisonment for murder and eight years’ imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice.

The court ordered that the sentences for robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the administration of justice run concurrently.

“The NPA hopes this sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide will be held accountable.”

TimesLIVE