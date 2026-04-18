LISTEN | The leaked audio that got Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane fired

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Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane was caught on tape offering opposition councillors money to campaign against his party, the ANC.

Embattled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane has been recorded offering opposition councillors money to launch a campaign against his own party, the ANC, ahead of the local government elections.

And after discovering the clandestine meeting, held on March 10 at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits, had been recorded, Maimane sent lawyers’ letters to the councillors, threatening them with legal action if they shared the clip.

Maimane has increasingly come under scrutiny from the ANC following a string of controversies at the failing North West municipality, which incorporates Brits and Hartbeespoort. Some party members are pushing for his removal.

In the 30-minute audio recording, three people can be heard speaking while municipal manager Quiet Kgatla joins via speaker phone. Maimane repeatedly addresses African Independent Congress councillor Peter Tsheola and Forum for Service Delivery councillor Sechaba Sekgotho during the conversation, promising to pay them R200,000 to organise a campaign against the ANC.

He also expresses disappointment that Madibeng EFF councillor Stanley Komape, who was apparently expected at the meeting, was not in attendance.

“I was talking to the MM [municipal manager],” Maimane says. “That’s why I wanted Stan to be here — so that you gents don’t expect millions. We must tell each other face-to-face, unless you want things that cannot happen. But the MM will help where he can.”

I tell the MM that our defence is from the EFF — from Stan, Sekhotho, Tsheole and that boy from ACDP. And when these guys come to me asking for money on a Saturday … I’d be having the last R2,000 — Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane in recording

Maimane tells the councillors they will need to be “brave” to pull this off — and promises Kgatla will ensure they are given money for the campaign.

“I spoke to him,” he says. “He should have been here [to] see how he can help, so that you don’t call me … You can’t keep calling [me] saying, ‘I don’t have petrol money.’ When you get R10k extra, it’s something.”

Maimane tells the councillors he is in his last term and no longer cares what happens to the ANC. He also encourages them to tell people not to vote for the party. He says they should tell the media — and specifically mentions TimesLIVE — that there is a “circus” in Madibeng caused by ANC infighting and that there is no issue with service delivery.

“This boy Sydney Monnakgotla [Save SA councillor] goes to TimesLIVE saying the people are demanding that the mayor and the MM account. What do we account for that boy?”

Maimane says they are planning on booking a venue for a joint press conference. At the end of the meeting, he offers each councillor R500 for petrol: “I tell the MM that our defence is from the EFF — from Stan, Sekhotho, Tsheole and that boy from ACDP. And when these guys come to me asking for money on a Saturday … I’d be having the last R2,000.”

Maimane also says he doesn’t want the councillors to keep calling him or visiting his house, as that could raise alarm bells. He also warns that their phones could be bugged. Maimane tells them the ANC in the North West is interfering in running the municipality and wrongly suspended him.

Kgatla, who is put on speaker after returning Maimane’s call, is told about the meeting and the need to help opposition councillors with the campaign.

Maimane’s spokesperson, Thabo Skhosana, this week acknowledged receiving questions from the Sunday Times about the issue but did not respond to them.

Kgatla also did not comment, but asked to be provided with the audio clip.

“I see you are playing journalism games with me and wasting my time,” Kgatla said via WhatsApp on Thursday.

I see you are playing journalism games with me and wasting my time — Quiet Kgatla, Madibeng municipal manager.

The Sunday Times understands there have been two meetings, with the second attended by Kgatla, ACDP councillor Bonginkosi Chiya and Komape.

The secret deal is believed to have fallen apart when the promise of R200,000 was not honoured.

Sekgotho, Chiya and Tsheola were applicants for a “peaceful march” that was scheduled for March 24. The application was made on March 18 — a week after the first meeting with Maimane. They anticipated that 150 people would attend the march and a memorandum would be handed over at the Brits magistrate’s court.

The legal letter served on Chuya, Sekgotho and Tsheola on Wednesday accuses them of recording Maimane unlawfully and demands that they do not disseminate the audio.

“You are herewith informed that you must furnish us with a written undertaking that you will cease spreading the recording, and that you will immediately delete the recording,” the letter states.

It threatens “an interdict against you with [a] special cost[s] order” should they fail to comply.

Sekgotho declined to comment, saying the matter was now with lawyers.

Chiya said he was not at the meeting and refused to respond to questions about the march they tried to organise.

Tsheola said he knew nothing about the recording and did not want to respond to further questions.

All three confirmed having been served with the legal letter.

Previous scandals

Last year a forensic report commissioned by North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi found that Maimane had sat on reports meant to be tabled in the council. The commissioned document revealed rampant corruption and maladministration under Maimane.

Among the cases raised was that Madibeng had appointed multiple service providers for the same job, while millions meant to pay Eskom and water boards were stolen by payments being fraudulently diverted into private bank accounts. Officials suspected of wrongdoing were let off scot-free and allowed to return to work without any “proper investigation [having been] undertaken”.

In January, ANC councillors in the municipality wrote to the party’s leadership raising concerns over the decline in the municipality’s accountability, governance and service delivery. They highlighted poor leadership, weak oversight, and a failure to act decisively on reported irregularities.

Last October the National Treasury threatened to cut funding to Madibeng over R8.7bn in irregular expenditure.

Maimane also came under fire for hiring his daughter as an intern in the municipality’s treasury budget office. When he was quizzed by provincial ANC leaders about the issue, he denied he had any relationship with her.

He also made headlines last October after a municipal bakkie, allegedly being used for farm work on his plot, was involved in an accident while it was being driven by a man not in the municipality’s employ.