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ANC mayor Maimane ‘offers opposition councillors cash’ to help oust his own party

Madibeng municipality rocked by recording of secret meeting in which R200k payments promised in exchange for anti-ANC campaign

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane
Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane was caught on tape offering opposition councillors money to campaign against his party, the ANC. (SUPPLIED)

Embattled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane has been recorded offering opposition councillors money to launch a campaign against his own party, the ANC, ahead of the local government elections.

And after discovering the clandestine meeting, held on March 10 at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits, had been recorded, Maimane sent lawyers’ letters to the councillors, threatening them with legal action if they shared the clip.

Maimane has increasingly come under scrutiny from the ANC following a string of controversies at the failing North West municipality, which incorporates Brits and Hartbeespoort. Some party members are pushing for his removal.

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