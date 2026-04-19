Another Ekurhuleni official to join Julius Mkhwanazi in the dock

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Suspended EMPD deputy chief Gen Julius Mkwanazi testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A 40-year old senior Ekurhuleni official will join embattled Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the dock on Monday.

The official was arrested on Sunday morning in Johannesburg.

“He faces the same charges of fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice.

“Both suspects will appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Brig Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

He has been detained at Midrand police station. Mkhwanazi is accused of fraudulently fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to alleged cartel member Vusi “CAT” Matlala.