Gauteng health department issues warning as malaria infections soar

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The Gauteng health department has raised the alarm about a sharp increase in malaria infections and deaths in the province, warning residents to be vigilant and seek early treatment.

The department said on Sunday surveillance data shows a worrying upward trend in cases and fatalities.

Between January and December 2025, Gauteng recorded 666 malaria cases and seven deaths, and in the first three months of 2026, 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths have been reported.

“This represents a significant increase compared with the same period in 2025, which recorded 230 cases and one death. This upward trend signals heightened transmission risk, particularly in the early months of the year after the festive season, when many residents travel to malaria-endemic regions, increasing their exposure and risk of infection upon their return.”

Malaria is a preventable but potentially life-threatening disease transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The department warned that delays in diagnosis and treatment can lead to severe illness and death.

“Recent surveillance data indicate a worrying rise in malaria infections and fatalities, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent loss of life,” the department said.

Residents have been urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and fatigue, especially after travelling to high-risk areas, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Preventative measures such as using insect repellent and wearing protective clothing remain critical in reducing the risk of infection.

“As the global community prepares to observe World Malaria Day on April 25, the department urges residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families.”

The department will continue to monitor the situation and strengthen public health interventions aimed at controlling the spread of malaria and reducing deaths in the province.

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE