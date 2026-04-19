Suspended City of Tshwane CFO denies tender interference allegations

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Suspended City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

Suspended City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi has denied allegations of collusion and tender manipulation in his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, insisting he neither influenced procurement outcomes nor received any financial benefit from controversial police officer Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

Appearing before the commission, Mnisi described his relationship with Nkosi as a close personal friendship formed during a difficult period in his life, rather than a professional or business association.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system and metro police structures, with a particular focus on procurement processes and institutional integrity.

Central to the inquiry are WhatsApp messages in which Nkosi sent Mnisi lists of companies that had bid for a City of Tshwane security tender. Evidence before the commission indicates two of those companies were subsequently awarded portions of the contract.

Mnisi acknowledged receiving the communications but rejected any suggestion that they constituted interference.

“I wish to place on record that Sgt Nkosi persistently forwarded me names of two prospective bidders who were subsequently awarded,” he said, adding that Nkosi operated under a “mistaken belief” that he could assess compliance in the tender process.

He maintained he did not assist any bidder, directly or indirectly. He denied any role in influencing the outcome of procurement decisions, despite his position as chair of the bid adjudication committee (BAC).

Under questioning, Mnisi conceded he had, on occasion, advised the city manager on aspects relating to the composition of tender committees. However, he argued this did not amount to improper influence over procurement outcomes.

He further denied any financial or business relationship with the companies implicated in the tender process, including Gubis85 Solutions and other bidders linked to the Tshwane metropolitan police department.

Mnisi’s testimony devoted significant attention to his personal relationship with Nkosi, which he described as “brotherly” and rooted in shared interests such as biking, sport shooting and socialising.

He told the commission the friendship developed during a “deeply painful and hostile divorce”, during which Nkosi provided emotional support and guidance.

“I found him to be a good listener. I felt that I could trust him,” Mnisi said, emphasising their interactions were personal rather than transactional.

He confirmed they met regularly and occasionally discussed general work-related frustrations but insisted no sensitive or confidential procurement information was shared.

Mnisi repeatedly denied receiving payments or benefits from Nkosi or a third party.

“I have not received any payment or benefit, either directly or indirectly, from Sgt Nkosi,” he told the commission.

He also addressed instances in which Nkosi accompanied him to meetings or gatherings, stating this was purely for personal safety during a period when he felt vulnerable and not indicative of any exchange of favours.

Assistance to Nkosi’s brother

The commission heard that Mnisi had at one point assisted Nkosi’s brother by checking whether his company’s vendor number had been correctly migrated onto the city’s procurement system.

Mnisi explained it occurred during the transition to the SAP Ariba Business Network, which had generated widespread complaints from suppliers struggling with registration and communication issues.

He maintained that the assistance was administrative.

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