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Tolashe was ‘safeguarding’ Chinese cars from being seized

Social development minister says vehicles could have been attached had they been registered with ANC Women’s League

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe. File image
Minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe. File image (Freddy Mavunda)

Under-fire social development minister Sisisi Tolashe says she registered the two luxury BAIC vehicles donated by Chinese officials in her children’s names to prevent them from being seized.

Tolashe told the ANC’s integrity commission this week that keeping the donations in her family was merely to “safeguard” them, as they risked being attached if they were registered with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) she leads, should there be an order freezing the league’s assets.

In a letter dated April 17 to the commission’s chair, Rev Frank Chikane, which has been seen by the Sunday Times, Tolashe insists that, because of financial difficulties, assets registered with the ANC and its leagues are at constant risk of being attached. She therefore took the decision not to register the vehicles with the party.

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