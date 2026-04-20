Almost 300,000 teachers still not vetted in the National Sex Offender Registry

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More than half of SA’s teachers have not been vetted against the list of delinquents who appear in the National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR).

From March, only 27% (109,230) of the 400,015 teachers have been vetted, and 65 have since been dismissed. This means about 290,000 teachers in our schools have not been verified, posing potential danger to pupils.

The government has blamed the slow vetting process on a lack of funding and backlogs at the department of justice and constitutional development, which does the actual verification. Meanwhile, a teacher union said teachers should not be financially burdened to pay for the vetting.

However, sexual abuse by educators on pupils is rife, with 39 educators dismissed between 2024 and 2025 after being found guilty of sexual misconduct, according to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC). At least 82 were dismissed for the same in the previous year.

In Gauteng, 23 teachers have been flagged in the NRSO.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana said a total of 24,985 educators in the province were submitted for vetting. This is only 11% of all 86,300 teachers in the province.

“Of these, 9,550 have been cleared, while 15,412 cases remain outstanding with the department of justice and constitutional development, mainly relating to historical submissions awaiting final outcomes.

“Seventeen educators were expunged by the department of justice. Three educators from the Johannesburg South, Johannesburg East, and Sedibeng East districts, as well as one general assistant from Ekurhuleni South, were dismissed. A further four educators were identified; three have been dismissed and one is awaiting a disciplinary process,” said Lubhelwana.

He attributed the large number of unvetted educators in Gauteng, estimated at more than 60,000, to the programme being unfunded.

“As indicated, the NRSO vetting process is an unfunded mandate. We rely on recruitment processes, such as criminal background checks for promotions and new appointments. Until a dedicated budget is allocated, this will remain the case,” he said.

National department of education spokesperson Terence Khala said 290,920 teachers still need to be vetted across the country.

“Vetting began in 2022, and there is no set deadline. However, beyond vetting existing employees, provincial education departments are expected to implement measures to ensure the suitability of new recruits,” Khala said.

He added that some educators found to have committed sexual offences had resigned, absconded, or were dismissed.

“Those whose offences were committed more than 10 years ago were subjected to disciplinary processes and, in some cases, reinstated after precautionary suspension, in line with standard operating procedures. For those whose details appear in the SAPS 69i report but not on the NRSO, employees approached SAPS to have their records expunged,” he explained.

In March, DA Gauteng spokesperson for education, Michael Waters, raised alarm over the slow progress.

“Considering the financial constraints across departments, if this process continues to come at a cost, we will never achieve full vetting. This leaves learners exposed and vulnerable to potential sexual predators,” Waters said.

National school governing bodies spokesperson Matakanye Matakanya said that although 11% in Gauteng may not seem like a big figure, it does indicate that progress is being made.

“Previously, the vetting of teachers and staff working with children was not regulated; there was no legislation to guide or enforce it. Now that regulations exist, even reaching 11% shows movement in the right direction. However, it is still far from sufficient,” he said.

Matakanya said he, therefore, calls on the department to urgently expedite this process.

“Every individual who works with children must be properly vetted so that we can have full confidence in those entrusted with their care.”

The department of justice confirmed being dealing with a backlog of 74,497 applications submitted by educators nationwide.

The department spokesperson Samuel Modipane said: “The backlog dates back to 2022 and has accumulated largely due to limited human resource capacity, which has constrained the timely processing and verification of applications.”

Khala further cited incomplete or incorrectly filled application forms, poor-quality documentation, and capacity constraints within both provincial departments and the department of justice as key contributors to delays.

“Officials responsible for overseeing this process also have other responsibilities, which may slow down progress. An electronic application system hosted by the [department of justice] would improve efficiency,” he said.

While there has been no resistance from educators, organised labour has made it clear that teachers should not bear the cost, as they are expected to pay R150 to be vetted.

Sadtu provincial secretary in Gauteng Tseliso Ledimo said the financial burden has contributed to delays. “This matter is under discussion at the ELRC, as we believe the cost should not be imposed on educators,” he said.

He added that the department had previously committed to covering the costs, but budget constraints appear to have stalled progress.

Similarly, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa spokesperson Basil Manuel criticised provinces for failing to fully implement the agreement.

“When unions supported this initiative at the ELRC, we made it clear that existing educators should be funded by the department for vetting. That is the only way the process will move forward. New applicants can reasonably be expected to cover their own costs,” Manuel said.