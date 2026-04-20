Cyclist arrested after allegedly failing breathalyser test

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested in Estcourt for allegedly cycling under the influence of alcohol.
The man was arrested at the weekend after allegedly failing a breathalyser test, said transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma.
“Our highly efficient and dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate was guided by the National Road Traffic Act when they breathalysed the cyclist,” said Duma.
The cyclist was among 120 people arrested for drunk driving across the province over the weekend.
Of those, 68 were arrested in Estcourt, eight in Empangeni and 43 in Kokstad.
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Duma said cyclists, like motorists, can be breathalysed on public roads and arrested if found to be cycling under the influence of alcohol.
He said those arrested included taxi drivers, a mayor’s bodyguard, a metro police officer from Gauteng, truck drivers, an IT specialist and an Eskom technician.
Asidlali la!— KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) April 20, 2026
No one is safe!
Don’t Drink and Drive.!#ArriveAlive#NenzaniLaEzweni pic.twitter.com/5vYiDEtXjj
Nurses, teachers and a pensioner were also among those detained.
Since August last year, 5,689 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving, he said.
“They were removed from our road networks before they could kill innocent people and in the process create orphans and widows.”
Sowetan
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