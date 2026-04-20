Faith-based support centre tackles poverty in Winterveld

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In the semi-rural community of Winterveld, Tshwane, the Lehaheng La Adullame Community Faith-Based Support Centre is spearheading the fight against poverty, food insecurity, and social instability.

Community development practitioner Tshepang Mokoena founded the centre in 2019 to address the social challenges facing local residents, including chronic unemployment and substance abuse.

“My objective has always been to transition our community from a reliance on donations toward sustainable self-sufficiency, through food production and skills development,” said Mokoena.

For the centre, true food security extends beyond the provision of emergency food parcels. It is about equipping families with the tools to produce their own nutritious food sustainably.

“True development happens when communities are empowered to provide for themselves,” said Mokoena.

Despite significant financial constraints, the centre has already supported more than 120 vulnerable individuals.

While the lack of formal funding has delayed the goal of creating permanent jobs, Mokoena is supported by a dedicated team of six volunteers striving to improve local circumstances. Beneficiaries are selected based on their level of need, with priority given to those facing the most severe social challenges.

Tiger Brands’ nutrition support programme has strengthened the impact of the self-funded initiative. At the end of 2025, the company collaborated with the centre to establish a communal food garden that now helps with the daily nutritional requirements of local residents.

Further practical support was provided through the donation of gas burners and bottles, effectively reducing the centre’s reliance on open-fire cooking.

This partnership has had a ripple effect across the region. More than 50 families in Winterveld have established home-based vegetable gardens after receiving Garden-in-a-Bucket (GinB) kits.

These kits, distributed alongside food hampers at the centre, were provided by Tiger Brands’ implementation partner, Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA).

By fostering these home-based initiatives, the centre is not only addressing immediate hunger but also creating a culture of community members growing their own food within Winterveld.

“Our partnership with Tiger Brands has been a major milestone for our organisation because it helps us reach more vulnerable households. Through its support, we have increased our ability to address hunger and move towards a more sustainable community,” he said.

Sowetan