Five teachers have died in suspicious hits in Ekurhuleni in three years

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Tshepho Mankge, Barcelona Primary school teacher who was gunned down en route to school on Monday, 13 April 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED

The recent murder of Tshepo Mankge, a teacher from Barcelona Primary School in Daveyton, brought to five the number of Ekurhuleni teachers murdered in “suspected hits” in the past three years.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said three of the five were principals. Two of the victims were killed in Daveyton while three of the murders happened in Thembisa.

Mankge was shot dead last Monday while walking to school, allegedly with some pupils. His sister Violet told the Sowetan they still don’t know why he was killed, as he never mentioned having any issues with anyone.

“We don’t know what happened and have not even engaged the police on the matter, as the postmortem was still being done. Even the children he was said to be walking with on the day, I have not seen or spoken to them. We found out through a WhatsApp group that a teacher had been shot dead in Barcelona. I ran there and found it was him.”

Ward 109 councillor Lucas Shabalala said information on the incident was sketchy and it was unclear what happened.

“Crime is there, but not too much. In the past few months there were shootings related to taxi wars, not targeted at teachers.

“This has shocked us. We heard the teacher was shot seven times, which almost suggests a targeted hit and not a random crime. Maybe there was a motive, but we are waiting for the police to conclude their investigations and make arrests,” Shabalala said.

Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation and that no arrests have yet been made.

Three months ago, Simon Lubisi, 61, principal of Samit Christian Academy in Thembisa, was shot dead in his home in an alleged home invasion on December 14.

Four armed men allegedly forced their way into the family home, killing him and also attacking his wife and son before fleeing the scene. The school’s deputy principal, 50-year-old Themba Diwajo, has since been arrested and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

A month earlier, Nozibele Ruth Tabu, 58, the principal of Inxiweni Primary School, and her administrative assistant, Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were shot dead at the school.

A 26-year-old employee of Inxiweni Primary School has been arrested in connection with the murders of principal Nozibele Tabu and administrative clerk Nobantu Njombini, who were shot dead in the school’s administration block. (Image: X)

The school’s financial clerk, Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, 26, Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi, 35, and Mandla Wilfred Maseko, 39, were arrested for the double murder.

In October 2024, Sipho Nhlengethwa, 51, deputy principal of Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton, was shot dead in the Chris Hani informal settlement.

Sipho Nhlengethwa, deputy principal of Rivoni Secondary School. (Image sourced from Gauteng department of education) (Supp)

It is alleged Nhlengethwa arrived at the school at 7.45am, where an unknown male had been waiting for him since 6.30am with an envelope.

It is reported he left with the man in his vehicle, and shortly afterwards, Facebook posts bearing the deputy principal’s picture and a message that he had been brutally murdered started circulating. Police are still looking for the man he left with.

Serata Mogoswana, 49, head of commerce at Unity Secondary School in Daveyton, was shot dead in his parked vehicle on April 5 2024.No arrests have been made in connection with his murder.

Serata Mogoswane, head of commerce at Unity Secondary School, was killed in April 2024. (Facebook)

Nomusa Cembi, Sadtu media officer, said the organisation suspects the cause of the suspicious teacher killings in the region, particularly principals, is linked to their positions, school finances, and posts.

“At the moment, we can speculate that these murders may be related to issues of finances in schools or issues of posts. But since no one has been arrested in some of the cases, we cannot conclusively say.

“We are aware throughout the country that some of the reasons for attacks on teachers and principals have to do with conflicts over teacher appointments, the powers principals have, as well as syndicates of criminals extorting schools and demanding protection fees, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

“The Ekurhuleni region is very worrying, which is why we really want to see the police digging into this.”

The Gauteng department of education declined to comment.

“Please note that we received your enquiry. However, we humbly request that you refer your enquiry to the office of the provincial commissioner, as this matter is under the jurisdiction of SAPS,” the department said.