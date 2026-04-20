Five things you need to know about Cynthia Shange, the first black Miss SA

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The passing of renowned former Miss Black SA Cynthia Shange at the age of 76 from illness has sent shockwaves through the country, with many taking the opportunity to remember her contribution to the acting and entertainment industry.

The IFP joined the nation in mourning Shange, whom it described as a legendary actress, cultural icon and household name because of the roles she played.

“Her work not only entertained millions but also helped shape and elevate SA’s storytelling landscape,” the IFP said in a statement. “[...] we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shange family, her loved ones, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may her soul rest in peace.”

Here are five things you need to know about Shange: