Five things you need to know about Cynthia Shange, the first black Miss SA

The passing of renowned former Miss Black SA Cynthia Shange at the age of 76 from illness has sent shockwaves through the country, with many taking the opportunity to remember her contribution to the acting and entertainment industry.
The IFP joined the nation in mourning Shange, whom it described as a legendary actress, cultural icon and household name because of the roles she played.
“Her work not only entertained millions but also helped shape and elevate SA’s storytelling landscape,” the IFP said in a statement. “[...] we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shange family, her loved ones, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may her soul rest in peace.”
Here are five things you need to know about Shange:
- She won the Miss Black South Africa pageant in 1972 and went on to represent SA at the Miss World competition in London the same year.
- In 2025, Shange was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the KwaZulu-Natal Simon Mabhunu Sabelo Awards.
- She was also a recipient of the Golden Horn Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA film and TV awards in 2009.
- Shange featured in some of the key dramas in SA, including Ubambo lwami, Muvhango, ShakaZulu, uDeliwe and Ipi’Ntombi.
- She was the mother of Nonhle Thema, a TV presenter, actress, and producer who also had a reality show called Nonhle goes to Hollywood.
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