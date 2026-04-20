Manamela briefing ‘inconsistent with established professional protocols’ - Cachalia

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The acting minister of police, Firoz Cachalia, has raised concerns with the media briefing of suspended Mpumalanga provincial Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela, where she made serious allegations including claims that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was protecting criminals.

Cachalia said the briefing was inconsistent with established professional protocols, including National Instruction 5 of 2017 on media communication within the SAPS.

“The minister expects all SAPS members, particularly those in senior positions, to adhere strictly to these established standards in their public communications, as non-adherence constitutes misconduct,” his spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi said.

READ|Court sets aside Mpumalanga police commissioner’s suspension

“Any information relating to alleged misconduct or corruption must be referred to the appropriate authorities, including the Madlanga commission, which is mandated to investigate and address such allegations.”

During the briefing in Mbombela on Sunday, Manamela claimed she had been sidelined for acting against corruption in the police. She said she was suspended after taking action against officers allegedly involved in extortion and corruption.

Attempts to seek intervention from Masemola were unsuccessful, Manamela said.

She also alleged there was interference by former police minister Bheki Cele, whom she said had, during the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in 2024, pushed for the arrest of the former Mpumalanga MEC without evidence.

Manamela claimed Cele became upset when she did not comply.

Sowetan