Nkosi ‘unable to’ return ammunition as he was suspended, says lawyer

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Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court .The bail application has been rolled over to April 20. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Organised Crime Unit sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s lawyer has told the Pretoria North magistrate’s court he was unable to return state property in his possession because of his suspension.

Advocate Siza Dlali told the court it was not in the best interests of justice to keep Nkosi in custody.

Nkosi is applying for bail after his arrest on April 2 for ammunition, dockets and a state-issued hand grenade found in his possession that he was allegedly not authorised to have, and failure to mount his safe where his guns were kept. The bail hearing is continuing after it began last week.

Dlali told the court there was no evidence that Nkosi may interfere with witnesses in the case, who include members of the police task team. There was also no evidence that Nkosi would attempt to endanger anyone if released on bail nor evade trial. Dlali said Nkosi had only left South Africa once and was prepared to hand over his passports should he be granted bail.

Dlali withdrew his submission made last week in which he told the court that from the pictures submitted by police, there was no stun grenade found on Nkosi’s property. He said that was an error on his part. Dlali said that after carefully reviewing the pictures, he realised that there was indeed a stun grenade.

Nkosi maintains he has no knowledge of the “alleged stun grenade that was found” on his property, his lawyer said.

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