Seano Montwedi (10) captures hearts with his beats

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Seano Montwedi, 10, practices drumming at the Morris Isaacson School of Music in Soweto, Johannesburg. April 15, 2026. OUR CITY NEWS/James Oatway.

At just 10 years old, Seano Montwedi is already marking his territory — and not on the playground, but behind a big drum set with crowds dancing to the rhythm of his beats.

The young boy from Soweto with a natural sense of timing is turning his passion into a dream.

Seano’s drumming journey started in the kitchen of his home.

“He used to crawl to the kitchen, and he would use the pots and pans as his drums and start hitting on them,” recalled his mother, Mamontwedi Montwedi, with a smile.

Raised in the Catholic Church, Seano would clap his small hands perfectly to the rhythm of the songs during worship every Sunday. His mother said these moments were the first signs of something special in her son that could not be ignored.

Seano is refining his talent at the Morris Isaacson Centre of Music in Soweto, where he enhances his drumming skills and gains experience by attending events and playing for crowds.

Montwedi said she needed an environment that would groom her son and grow his musicality, which is how he ended up at the centre.

He was rejected several times because he was considered too young. Later, at an audition, he impressed the team and earned his place. He started as a djembe drummer and has expanded his skills to include congas, marimba, and piano and has also shown interest in playing the trumpet.

One of his memorable drumming events was an album launch opening for renowned percussionist Bongani Sessionist in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, that marked a milestone in his drumming journey.

Despite Seano’s drumming success, school remains a top priority.

“The first rule is school; school comes first,” Montwedi emphasised.

Seano’s love for music is further nurtured through choir practices and church services at the Catholic school he attends. He practises at the Morris Isaacson Centre of Music on Fridays after school and on Saturdays. Big events are reserved for weekends and school holidays to ensure his schooling is not compromised.

Last weekend, Seano impressed crowds at the inaugural Main Street Sundays event in central Johannesburg. He has also performed in Swaziland, Botswana, and Mozambique.

Montwedi said she is more focused on raising her son than making him a celebrity.

“Sometimes we lose our purpose as people, thinking ‘now we are celebrities’. I don’t want that for my kid. It may be difficult at times, but I do have a great support system and so does my son,” she said.

For Seano, music is more than just performance.

When I play the drums, I feel healed, and I heal people. It feels nice. — Seano Montwedi

“When I play the drums, I feel healed, and I heal people. It feels nice.”

Inspired by accomplished artists such as Kabza de Small, it looks inevitable that Seano is developing fast to become one of SA’s shining stars.