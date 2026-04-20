Teen beats cancer three times and realises her dreams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left to right, Zinokhanyo Nyangule, three-time cancer survivor and Miss SA 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni at a slipperday fundraiser for Reach for a Dream Foundation in Melrose, Johannesburg on 15 April 2026

Zinokhanyo “Zino” Nyangule, 18, has beaten cancer three times and lives her life as a survivor with a determined smile.

She was first diagnosed with retinoblastoma at just eight months old, which resulted in the removal of both her eyes. The cancer returned in 2020, affecting her knee, and came back again in 2025.

Over the years, Zino from Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, has held on to simple but meaningful wishes — owning parrots, appearing on television, getting an iPhone, and meeting her favourite artists. Four years ago, her wish to own parrots was granted.

Zino is among more than 35,000 children aged between three and 18 living with life-threatening conditions who have benefited from the Reach for a Dream Foundation’s work over the past 38 years.

The foundation supports sickly children by making their dreams — whether big or small —come true. Last week, it held a fundraising event at Melrose Arch in Joburg, and Zino was among the guests and beneficiaries.

“At first, I didn’t understand what Reach For A Dream was. I thought it was something medical again,” said Zino.

“But when it was explained, it felt different. When I got my parrots, I was happy. It really felt like I was in a fairytale movie and my dreams were coming true.”

In 2025, after her third diagnosis, she said she struggled emotionally.

“I was tired. It felt like too much. You can have cancer once, but three times! The first time, when I was eight months old, both my eyes were removed. Then there was a recurrence in 2020 and another one in 2025. I had seizures and a mental breakdown,” she said.

Zino said a social worker later reconnected her with the foundation, even though she believed they could grant her only one wish. To her surprise, she was asked to make a new set of wishes. This time, she asked to be on television, to receive an iPhone, and to meet singer Tyla.

“I went live on SABC 2, got my makeup done, and met [social media sensation] Mbali Nhlapho, the Housekeeper. It was one of the best days of my life. Reach For A Dream has not just fulfilled my wishes; it has given me hope but also a feel for life. More like there is something worth doing in life beyond cancer; they gave me happiness,” she said.

Zino now hopes to study towards becoming an educational psychologist and to work with children facing similar challenges.

Her mother, Zuzeka Nyangule, said her daughter’s journey has not been an easy one because she was fully dependent on her for assistance every day. There was also a stigma attached to her illness.

“It’s painful to see her fight to live, go through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants, and not have a normal childhood,” Nyangule said. “It was better when she was much younger; now that she is older, I feel the pain with her as we go through everything together.”

Nyangule said the foundation has empowered them, as it came at a time when the family was feeling discouraged. “Zino did not see a point in living. We had to be strong for her mentally and physically.”

The foundation’s CEO, Julia Sotirianakos, said the organisation aims to give children moments of joy that break the routine of treatment and hospital visits.

“When we fulfil a dream, it means that we have given a child a piece of hope and courage so that they can fight an illness with more strength,” she said.

Sotirianakos said the organisation fulfils about seven dreams a day and aims to reach at least 2,853 children this year.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the foundation has encouraged the public to support its Slipper Day campaign, which helps make more children’s dreams possible.

To support the cause, you can buy Slipper Day stickers from Wimpy, Dis-Chem pharmacies, Baby City, Crocs, Crazy Store, Toys R Us, Babies R Us, and Krispy Kreme stores nationwide and virtually from their site.