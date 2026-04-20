The AM Check-in | Your top 3 Reads Today

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Zinokhanyo Nyangule, three-time cancer survivor, and Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni at a fundraiser for the Reach for a Dream Foundation in Johannesburg on April 15 2026

Ekurhuleni municipal manager arrested

Ekurhuleni CFO Kagiso Lerutla. (supplied)

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla is believed to be the senior official who was arrested on Sunday.

According to sources who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, Lerutla is expected to appear at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday alongside suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The sources said Lerutla and Mkhwanazi are being detained at the Midrand police station. Mkhwanazi was arrested on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest of two suspects aged 40 and 50 years.

Nearly 300,000 teachers not vetted in the National Sex Offender Registry

The Eastern Cape education department has fired teachers listed on the sexual offender's registry. (123RF/Artit Oubkaew)

More than half of SA’s teachers have not been vetted against the list of delinquents who appear in the National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR).

From March, only 27% (109,230) of the 400,015 teachers have been vetted, and 65 have since been dismissed. This means about 290,000 teachers in schools have not been verified, posing potential danger to pupils.

The government has blamed the slow vetting process on a lack of funding and backlogs at the department of justice and constitutional development, which does the verifications.

A teacher union said teachers should not be financially burdened to pay for the vetting.

Teen beats cancer three times and realises her dreams

Zinokhanyo Nyangule, three-time cancer survivor, and Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni at a fundraiser for the Reach for a Dream Foundation in Johannesburg on April 15 2026 (Michelle Banda)

Zinokhanyo “Zino” Nyangule, 18, has beaten cancer three times and as a survivor with a determined smile.

She was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at only eight months old, which resulted in the removal of both eyes. The cancer returned in 2020, affecting her knee, and came back again in 2025.

Over the years Zino from Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, has held on to simple but meaningful wishes — owning parrots, appearing on television, getting an iPhone and meeting her favourite artists. Four years ago, her wish to own parrots was granted.