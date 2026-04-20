WATCH | City Power won’t restore electricity in Pimville until residents pay

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Pimville Zone 9 protest put out by JMPD, with burnt tyres swept to the side and rocks removed.

Residents in Pimville Zone 9 took to the streets on Monday to protest at City Power’s decision not to restore electricity to the area but to ask them to pay for power first after replacing a transformer in March.

The residents have been without electricity for over three months after a transformer was struck by lightning in January.

However, City Power says two transformers have since been replaced and is encouraging residents to pay R500 and R200 as a start to demonstrate that households are actively using the system.

The utility’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that despite multiple meetings with the community, there has been resistance to participating in the normalisation process.

Attempts to engage further with community leaders have not been successful.

Thokozile Dlamini of Pimville Zone 9, Soweto, says the area has not had electricity for four months.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/Yx7Ozcefaj — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

“Electricity supply to households will only be restored once the normalisation requirements have been met, including the required level of electricity purchases,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Food has gone rotten’ — residents struggle as City Power targets Friday for restoration

Pimville Zone 9 residents took to the streets on Monday morning, intent on continuing to block streets with burning tyres and rocks until power was restored.

Johannesburg metro police were at the scene and cleared the rubble after the protesters dispersed.

Residents told Sowetan they were not part of any engagement on the electricity matter in January and were only introduced to the normalisation process in March.

Pimville Zone 9, Soweto, residents on Monday took to the streets in protest against lack of electricity for four months.

Report: @Koena_xM

Video: Veli Nhlapo pic.twitter.com/bl7EHYku7K — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

“We have no problem with paying the once-off payment,” said Tracy Sishuba. “The problem we are having is that they don’t want to give us meter boxes. Instead, we are given a number linked to the transformer as a reference. Our question is, whose account is that? Who are we paying to? There needs to be transparency

“This is not living; we rely on gas and paraffin, and those are not cheap. Most of us don’t work, and we eat hand-to-mouth because we can’t store the food that we buy. It is expensive,” Sishuba said.