WATCH | Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager in court on fraud and other charges

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla will spend three more nights in prison after their bail hearing was postponed to Thursday.

The two men appeared at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday following their arrest at the weekend. They are charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla will spend three more nights behind bars. Their fraud and corruption case was postponed to Thursday for formal bail application.

Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/B2JrntKhLI — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

It is alleged that Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019, and when it was time to appear in court, he got someone to pretend to be him and attend on his behalf.

It is further alleged that Mkhwanazi assisted Lerutla in this deception and was paid for his efforts.

The state maintains that Lerutla and Mkhwanazi acted in common purpose in the commission of the offence.

“Accused one [Mkhwanazi] is the receiver of the gratification, and accused two [Lerutla] is the giver,” the prosecutor, Adv Nceba Ntelwa, said.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says Ekurhuleni municipal manager Kagiso Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019 and approached suspended metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi. The duo then found Mr X who impersonated Lerutla in court and was convicted.

Video:… pic.twitter.com/1IRuwi7xlp — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 20, 2026

Ntelwa asked the court to postpone the matter to Thursday to allow them time to complete bail information.

Sowetan