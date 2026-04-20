Winnie Madikizela-Mandela estate dispute deepens amid fresh allegations

The long-running family dispute over the estate of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has taken a new turn, with fresh allegations that her grandson, Zondwa Mandela, is obstructing efforts to wind up the estate.
The conflict over the executorship of Madikizela-Mandela’s deceased estate has been playing out since October 2024 in the Johannesburg high court, where Zondwa initially brought an interdict application to prevent his aunt, Zenani Dlamini-Mandela, from being declared the sole executor.
He further sought an order compelling the master of the high court to appoint a senior advocate as a co-executor of the estate.
Zondwa states that following his appointment as co-executor, he discovered that the estate had allegedly been misrepresented by Dlamini-Mandela and her attorney, Ismail Ayob, as consisting of only two properties valued at R1.7m and household artefacts worth R200,000.
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