Winnie Madikizela-Mandela estate dispute deepens amid fresh allegations

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A bitter dispute over the estate of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has intensified, with Zondwa Mandela accused of obstructing its finalisation, while Zenani Dlamini-Mandela faces counterclaims of mishandling estate assets. / KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

The long-running family dispute over the estate of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has taken a new turn, with fresh allegations that her grandson, Zondwa Mandela, is obstructing efforts to wind up the estate.

The conflict over the executorship of Madikizela-Mandela’s deceased estate has been playing out since October 2024 in the Johannesburg high court, where Zondwa initially brought an interdict application to prevent his aunt, Zenani Dlamini-Mandela, from being declared the sole executor.

He further sought an order compelling the master of the high court to appoint a senior advocate as a co-executor of the estate.

Zondwa states that following his appointment as co-executor, he discovered that the estate had allegedly been misrepresented by Dlamini-Mandela and her attorney, Ismail Ayob, as consisting of only two properties valued at R1.7m and household artefacts worth R200,000.

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