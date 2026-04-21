Death in the dark: Pimville woman’s family points finger at City Power

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The family of a diabetic woman who recently died has blamed the city of Johannesburg for her death, alleging that she suffered complications due to a lack of proper insulin storage care.

The 49-year-old woman from Pimville in Soweto allegedly suffered complications following a four-month power failure in the area.

The family is among 143 families who have been without power after a lightning strike hit a transformer in January, with City power allegedly only replacing it in March.

However, despite the replacement, the community still has no power as the city is allegedly awaiting the community to pay for the normalisation of the transformer, R500 for general customers and R200 for indigent customers.

Lindiwe Dube’s sister, she died on the 20th of February

“She always had diabetes and was managing it the best way she could. This all started with the electricity issue, after 11 January, and we had to start putting the insulin injections at other people’s homes when they had electricity, and we didn’t, but it was never a consistent thing because at times they also wouldn’t have power,” she said.

“At some point, no one had electricity, even the shop we tried to put the insulin in, but there was no electricity, and so there was no way for us to store the insulin.”

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Dube said her sister started getting ill and they had to kept taking her to the doctor.

“She then started getting sick and with a combination of the paraffin fumes and she was someone who’s system was always fragile especially when it came to flu. So she had a short illness of two weeks and then she was gone.

“When we brought up the issue to our councillor about her needing the medicine. It wasn’t really paid attention and we also didn’t want to focus too much on this as it is painful for us. It continues to be painful for us beause we do blame her death on this whole electricity issue and her not being able to get her insulin,” she said.

However, City Power‘s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the once-off payment is to demonstrate that households are actively using the system.

Mangena added that despite multiple meetings with the community, there has been resistance to participating in the normalisation process.

Attempts to engage further with community leaders have not been successful.

“Electricity supply to households will only be restored once the normalisation requirements have been met, including the required level of electricity purchases,” he said.

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“We have no problem with paying the once-off payment,” said Tracy Sishuba. “The problem we are having is that they don’t want to give us meter boxes. Instead, we are given a number linked to the transformer as a reference. Our question is, whose account is that? Who are we paying to? There needs to be transparency

“This is not living; we rely on gas and paraffin, and those are not cheap. Most of us don’t work, and we eat hand-to-mouth because we can’t store the food that we buy. It is expensive,” Sishuba said.