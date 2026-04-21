Gardee family wants SAPS officers probed over interference claims

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A portrait of Hillary Gardee shown in the gallery during a court appearance. File picture.

The EFF says the family of slain Hillary Gardee wants a case opened against police officers over alleged interference in the investigation into her murder.

The party said the case would be opened on Tuesday at a police station in Nelspruit, after allegations made by suspended provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela.

The move comes after the family of the EFF deputy president, Godrich Gardee, approached the judicial commission of inquiry into SAPS corruption to summon key witnesses over the same allegations.

According to the family’s submission, the allegations include that:

A senior police officer allegedly communicated directly with suspect Rassie Nkuna and assisted him in evading arrest;

Two other senior SAPS officials interfered with the investigation;

Forensic processes, including DNA handling, were irregular or possibly tampered with;

There were attempts to undermine or prematurely close the investigation despite incriminating evidence.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said on Sunday that Manamela’s claims from the briefing would be scrutinised.