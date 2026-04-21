Here’s what you should know about charges against Gen Fannie Masemola

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola leaving after appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he faces four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The charges emanate from a R360m tender that was found to have been irregularly awarded to alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in June 2024.

By the time the contract was cancelled in May 2025 after auditors flagged irregularities, the SAPS had already paid R50m to Matlala.

This is what the state says about charges preferred against Masemola over the tender:

Masemola in his capacity as the accounting officer failed to take appropriate steps to ensure that the SAPS did not incur wasteful expenditure.

He also failed to stop the acceptance purchase orders from Matlala’s company.

He failed to screen Medicare24 Tshwane before it was awarded the R360m tender.

Masemola failed to take disciplinary steps against police officers involved in the unlawful procurement of Matlala’s company as the service provider.

On May 13 2026, Masemola will join Matlala and other senior police officers in the dock over the awarding of the tender.

Sowetan