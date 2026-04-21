The AM Check-in | Your top 3 Reads Today

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How Mkhwanazi ‘helped’ Ekurhuleni city manager cheat court appearance

Suspended Ekurhuleni deputy metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla appearing at the Boksburg magistrate'scourt on fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice charges. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

In 2019, Kagiso Lerutla was arrested for speeding and was summoned to appear in court. However, instead of appearing in person, someone else showed up in his place.

These allegations are at the centre of the state’s case against the Ekurhuleni municipal manager, who appeared in court alongside suspended Ekurhuleni deputy metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi on Monday.

Mkhwanazi allegedly helped organise the person who pretended to be Lerutla.

According to the state, Mr X, who cannot be named for his safety, showed up in court claiming to be Lerutla and was found guilty and sentenced to community service for speeding.

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Bailey’s bid for Safa presidency a non-starter due to manipulation, says Mumble

Safa recently held its first NEC meeting at which it appointed new vice presidents and a technical director. Pictured from left are vice president Bennet Bailey, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, technical director Walter Steenbok, president Danny Jordaan, Natasha Tsichlas and Linda Zwane, both vice presidents. (SUPPLIED)

Bennett Bailey, the SA Football Association’s (Safa) vice president and the latest person to express interest in replacing Danny Jordaan as the organisation’s president at its September elective congress, could face an uphill battle because of pre-determined regional elections, according to Safa’s former CEO Dennis Mumble.

Bailey announced his bid to unseat the embattled Jordaan at the weekend, saying the association needs a change of leadership.

However, Mumble is sceptical about Bailey’s chances, saying that with less than six months to go, he may be too late to mount a successful challenge with Safa’s regions +possibly manipulated in favour of Jordaan, who is seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

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‘Nkosi is a master of evading justice’: state

Sgt Fannie Nkosi at his bail hearing at the Pretoria North magistrate's court. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The state has described suspended organised crime unit member Sgt Fannie Nkosi as a master of evading justice who may use his knowledge of police systems to interfere with evidence.

Prosecutor advocate Tholoana Sekhonyana argued that releasing Nkosi on bail was not in the interests of justice as the suspended police officer knew and understood police systems and may erase some of the strong evidence the state has against him.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court was hearing the continuation of Nkosi’s bail application on Monday.