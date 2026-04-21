‘Video backs our case’: accused’s lawyer in deadly Joburg road rage shooting

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When the man accused of shooting a motorist dead and wounding his wife appears in court for the first time on Tuesday, he will plead self-defence.

The court appearance follows a deadly road rage incident in Johannesburg’s leafy Emmarentia suburb on Sunday. The shooting happened after a bumper-bashing incident along Barry Hertzog Avenue near the Checkers centre.

The incident was captured on camera by a passing motorist and shared on social media. Additional footage filmed by witnesses at the scene also shows the events as they unfolded. One man was shot dead, his wife was wounded in the hand, and another man was arrested.

“We are not worried about our case. The video is clear and shows the sequence of events as they unfolded, and everything fits with my client’s version,” Mohammed Yusuf Razak, the lawyer representing the accused, told Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times.

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