Violent protest against foreigners slammed, police urged to act

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An anti-immigrant protest by the March and March Movement in Durban turned violent as locals attacked foreigners and looted their shops.

The protest took place on Monday in what the organisation called a “clean-up” campaign, demanding the removal of undocumented foreigners from the city.

Videos on social media showing foreigners being beaten sparked calls for the police to intervene.

DA eThekwini councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker raised concerns about the ongoing protests in the CBD.

“The municipality’s indifference is deeply concerning and reflects a disregard for the safety and wellbeing of residents,” Sewshanker said.

She said residents were worried about the minimal law enforcement being applied and the lack of clear communication from the municipality on how the situation was being managed. The DA warned that the disruptions were not only unlawful but also damaged the local economy.

“While residents have the right to raise concerns, protests must remain lawful, peaceful and within the framework of the constitution. Criminal acts carried out under the guise of protest must be condemned and dealt with decisively,” she added.

The DA called on the protest organisers to take responsibility for ensuring that all demonstrations are peaceful and respectful of the rights of others. The party urged the police and the metro police to act decisively to prevent violence, enforce the law and protect residents and businesses.

“Those responsible for organising these protests must be held accountable for any damage and disruption caused.”

The protest has sparked reaction on social media and among politicians. Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane condemned the violence, calling on the police and home affairs to intervene.

“If you are opposed to a crime, you do not become a criminal to solve the problem,” Maimane said. “These men are criminals. President, this cannot be allowed to go on.”

If you are opposed to a crime you do not become a criminal to solve the problem.



The @HomeAffairsSA and @SAPoliceService are the relevant bodies that deal with checks, arrests and deportations.



These men are criminals @PresidencyZA this cannot be allowed to go on. https://t.co/vZKV5Sdv6I — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) April 20, 2026

He urged that violence was not the way to solve illegal immigration.

“I have consistently told you that you cannot solve the immigration crisis while the ANC supports Zanu-PF and Frelimo,” Maimane said. “These corrupt regimes have caused mass emigration from Mozambique and Zimbabwe.”

Politician and former trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi said: “Just like corruption, barbaric violence and mob justice are sustained by impunity.

“When there are no consequences, these acts reproduce themselves and become normalised. The tragedy is that the authorities often benefit from this climate. It diverts attention away from their failure to confront the deep structural crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“Instead of accountability, the anger of the poor is misdirected, turned inward against migrants and other vulnerable groups, while the real sources of the crisis remain untouched,” said Vavi.

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster has called on victims of violent crime to open criminal cases.

“Victims of these violent acts of hooliganism and vigilantism are urged to please come forward to lay formal criminal charges in order to bring these ‘clearly identifiable assailants’ to book.”