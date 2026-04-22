Basotho do need passports to enter SA, says home affairs

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A vendor travels from Lesotho on the Maputsoe and Ficksburg border to sell their stock in South Africa. File picture: THULANI MBELE

The department of home affairs says it’s not true that Lesotho nationals will no longer be required to present valid passports when entering South Africa.

The reports were circulating on social media.

“These reports falsely claim that citizens of the Kingdom of Lesotho may now enter the republic using only their national ID cards.

“No such agreement has been reached between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho,” said the department in a statement.

Allowing entry without a valid passport would violate South Africa’s laws. Specifically, such an act would contravene section 9 of the Immigration Act of 2002, which stipulates that no person shall enter or depart from the republic unless they are in possession of a valid passport, said the department.

Home affairs ministers of Lesotho and South Africa met in Cape Town last week to receive a study report from a joint task team that was established to look at the development of a new migration model.

The department said both ministers were directed by the Bi-National Commission between the two countries to undertake the study. This was the first time the outcome of the study was presented to the ministers, with various recommendations to be considered by that commission.

“For any such change to even be considered, a legislative process involving parliament would be required to amend existing immigration laws. No such process is under way.

“The status quo remains. All Lesotho nationals and South African citizens must continue to present valid passports for all entry and exit purposes at our shared ports of entry. The department urges the public to desist from spreading this misinformation,” home affairs said.