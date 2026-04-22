Bishop urges prayers after armed robbery disrupts church service in Ennerdale

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Armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Anglican Church of St Mary the Virgin during a Divine Service on Sunday. File photo.

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa has called for prayer and vigilance after an armed robbery disrupted a church service in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

According to a media statement, armed robbers entered the Anglican Church of St Mary the Virgin during a service on Sunday, shocking congregants and church leadership.

Dean of the province and provincial vicar-general Bishop Stephen Diseko condemned the incident. “We have learnt with disgust the shocking occurrence of the criminal act of robbery ... in which armed robbers entered and disrupted divine service,” he said.

Diseko extended sympathy to the affected parish and leadership, including Bishop Mkhuseli Sobantwana and the broader diocese.

“As a province, our heartfelt sympathies go to Bishop Mkhuseli Sobantwana, the congregation of St Mary the Virgin and the entire diocese as they deal with the aftermath of this shameful criminal act. We condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms and hope it doesn’t happen again in any church.”

I call upon all members in our Province and beyond, to uphold in their prayers the diocese, Bishop Sobantwana and more especially the congregation of St Mary the Virgin who were traumatised by this ordeal and have lost their belongings — Bishop Stephen Diseko

He described the attack as one that affects the entire church community.

“We are the one body of Christ and when a member of this body gets affected, we all get affected in one way or another. An injury to one is an injury to al.”

Diseko called on members of the church across the province to pray for those affected by the ordeal.

“I call upon all members in our province and beyond to uphold in their prayers the diocese, Bishop Sobantwana and more especially the congregation of St Mary the Virgin, who were traumatised by this ordeal and have lost their belongings.”

He urged churches to strengthen safety measures.

“Furthermore I call upon all parishes, chapelries and mission stations in our province to practice caution and vigilance whenever they come together for divine worship and service. Please let us put into place precautionary and preventative measures suitable to our situations that will prevent and thwart criminal activities in our churches.”

Diseko assured the Ennerdale congregation of the church’s support as they recover from the incident.

“Bishop Mkhuseli, please ensure that your diocese, especially the congregation of St Mary the Virgin and their leadership, knows that the province stands by you and is in solidarity with you. We will continue to pray for healing, restoration and recovery.”

Authorities have not yet released further details on the robbery or whether any arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE