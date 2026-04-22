WATCH | Fannie Nkosi denied bail

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court has denied Sgt Fannie Nkosi bail.
One of the reasons magistrate Thandi Theledi highlighted as her reason for denying Nkosi bail is that he failed to convince the court it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.
BREAKING | Sgt Fannie Nkosi has been denied bail.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 22, 2026
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/n3rU0zF7Mn
“The court further finds that the applicant failed to discharge the onus, which rests on him in terms of section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
“The interests of justice do not permit the release of the applicant on bail. The application is therefore dismissed,” Theledi said.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.