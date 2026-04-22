Five things you need to know about phase 2 of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

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President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday launched the Senqu river bridge in Mokhotlong, Lesotho, as part of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

The bridge connects Mokhotlong, Sani Pass and surrounding areas.

It is built across the river to replace the existing low-level route that will be submerged once the Polihali Reservoir begins to fill.

READ| Lesotho highlands water project tunnel closure extended by three weeks due to maintenance delays

Its completion marks a milestone in ensuring SA’s water security through co-operation between the two countries.

Here are the five key things you need to know about the project:

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project is a multi-phased, binational infrastructure initiative established in terms of the 1986 Treaty between SA and Lesotho.

Phase 2 of the project started in 2022, and it includes Polihali Dam and a 38km tunnel.

The project ensures the transfer of high-quality water to SA; generates hydropower for Lesotho and supports the provision of potable water, irrigation, fisheries and the promotion of tourism.

Water transfer volumes to SA will be increased from 780-million to 1.27-billion cubic metres per annum, while simultaneously boosting Lesotho’s hydropower output.

Senqu Bridge is about 825m in length and 90m in height. It cost R2.4bn, 86% of which was financed by South Africa.

Sowetan