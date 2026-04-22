JPC takes legal action over ‘illegal’ property transfers

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The Johannesburg Property Company has a property intelligence team that is flagging and dealing with illegal transfers. Stock photo.

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) has confirmed it has filed court papers to begin the process of reversing 16 of its properties allegedly illegally transferred to private individuals in 2024.

Sowetan previously reported that a preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of a former JPC employee.

JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane said they filed court papers last week. “We shall proceed in terms of the Uniform Rules of Court. In other words, if there is any opposition to the papers, the matters will be dealt with, as opposed [to other] matters,” he said.

“At this stage we shall await to see if we receive any notices of intention to oppose.”

According to Sindane, investigations into the illegal transfers are ongoing, and there are no suspensions or arrests as yet.

“As far as the ex-employee is concerned, JPC is assisting the Hawks with more information to finalise the cases.”

Sindane said they currently have an effective property intelligence team that is flagging and dealing with these illegal transfers.

“The team is also investigating how the effective system was breached. The system assisted JPC in flagging illegal transfers of properties.”

Sowetan