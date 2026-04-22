LISTEN | Convicted rapist on the run for years as victim’s family lives in fear

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The Limpopo Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit has requested urgent assistance from members of the community to assist in re-arresting Themba Patrick Mbokane, popularly known as “Stlhano”.

The family of a young woman who was raped by a 61-year-old man who is on the run says the past few years have taken a devastating toll, leaving the victim struggling with her mental health.

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She was 16 when she was raped and despite her rapist being found guilty, she is yet to get justice as the man is on the run.

The Limpopo child protection and sexual offences unit has requested urgent assistance from members of the community to help in rearresting Themba Patrick Mbokane, also known as “Stlhano”.

Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson, said the accused had raped the then teenager in Dennilton on December 27 2016.

He was arrested on January 1 2017 and made numerous court appearances until he was granted bail.

“On 16 May 2018, he was found guilty by the Groblersdal regional court and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment.

“He lodged an appeal and was granted bail pending the finalisation of his appeal. The appeal was unsuccessful and a warrant for his arrest was issued in 2023 and he has been on the run ever since,” said Ledwaba.

The victim’s family says they have been left to cope with the emotional aftermath while justice remains incomplete.

“We have reached a point where we are forced to accept the situation. The law has played its part, but in our eyes it is not enough,” said a family member. “It has been hard on all of us as a family, and even worse for my little sister.”

The family says Mbokane’s relatives have approached them, asking for forgiveness.

“But how can we reach that stage of peace and forgiveness when he is still out there after what he did to our child?” the family member said.

“Why are they not encouraging him to hand himself over to the police and serve his sentence? Only then can there possibly be peace between the families.”

They say the fear of encountering him has worsened the victim’s trauma.

“It is very hard for her because she could bump into him at any time. People in the community keep telling us they have seen him.”

The woman said her sibling’s mental health has deteriorated since Mbokane went on the run.

“She has not been the same since he escaped. The situation has deeply affected her,” she said.

The sister added that Mbokane’s family has pleaded with them.

“Talks of forgiveness have been very difficult for my little sister. She fears we might consider agreeing to their request.

“But we will not betray her. We see what this has done to her,” she said.

She also believes that Mbokane is the one sending his relatives to them and therefore they could be ones hiding him.

Brig Hlulani Mashaba of the Limpopo police said they were following up all the leads that could lead to Mbokane’s arrest.

“All the multidisciplinary teams are on the ground to ensure that he is apprehended. We also call upon community members who might have knowledge of his whereabouts to help as well so we can resolve this case.”

Police request anyone with information that could help lead to Mbokane’s arrest to urgently contact the Crime Stop number 086000 10111.