Sassa cracks down on illegal selling of queue spots at offices

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has condemned the illegal practice of selling queue positions at its offices, warning that it will take action against those exploiting vulnerable grant recipients.

In a media statement, Sassa said it had noted with concern reports of people selling spots in queues at local offices across the country.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou described the practice as unlawful and deeply troubling.

“The reports about this mushrooming scourge are unacceptable, unlawful and a serious exploitation of vulnerable members of society who solely rely on social assistance for survival,” said Matlou.

Matlou said the practice disproportionately affects elderly people and those living with disabilities.

“Taking advantage of the elderly and people living with disabilities is extremely disheartening,” he said.

He also said the agency would not tolerate such conduct and would act decisively against those responsible, including any officials enabling the selling of queue spots.

“We take serious exception to these acts as they happen at the doorsteps of our offices and create an impression that we are complicit and encourage this exploitation of our people. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms, and we cannot allow it to happen,” said Matlou.

Sassa said it will strengthen its security systems and work with law enforcement agencies to curb the practice.

The agency acknowledged that service delivery challenges at some offices may be contributing to long queues and frustration among clients.

Matlou said improving operational efficiency remains a priority. “We are not oblivious to our own challenges and this is precisely why we are not resting on our laurels by encouraging our staff to hasten the implementation of our intervention measures,” he said.

He said Sassa is working to improve queue management systems. “This will reinforce priority service channels for the elderly, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.”

Matlou urged beneficiaries to make use of digital platforms to reduce the need to visit offices. He encouraged clients to use the eLife Certification system to verify their details when required.

The agency said this would help reduce congestion at offices, saving time and transport costs for beneficiaries while improving overall service delivery.

TimesLIVE