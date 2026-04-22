WATCH | Tembisa pupil ‘may lose use of her hand’ after alleged assault by teacher

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A pupil allegedly subjected to corporal punishment has sustained nerve damage to her hand and may permanently lose its use.

A grade 9 pupil is in hospital facing the possibility of losing the use of her hand after she was allegedly whipped by her teacher for submitting incomplete work.

The 15-year-old was admitted to hospital on March 9 and was among a group of pupils who were allegedly physically assaulted by a teacher at Tembisa West Secondary School in Ekurhuleni for not completing an isiZulu task.

The alleged assault happened days before she was admitted to hospital.

Her aunt told Sowetan the pupil complained about pain in her hand soon after the incident.

“When she got home and told her mother what had happened, we went to confront the teacher, who apologised. We took her to a clinic and the school later arranged for her to see a doctor,” the aunt said.

She continued to go to school but her condition worsened.

The doctors said the injury could prevent her from using her hand again. She is also receiving psychological support because she is traumatised and says she does not want to go back to school — Aunt of pupil

“She alleged the teacher continued to taunt her and even asked for her to be moved to another class. On March 9 she did not return home from school. We later received a call from Tembisa Hospital that she had admitted herself because of the pain,” she said.

The aunt said doctors diagnosed a severe hand injury affecting the nerves, with the possibility she may not regain full use of her left hand. The pupil is said to have undergone surgery on Monday and remains under medical care.

“The doctors said the injury could prevent her from using her hand again. She is also receiving psychological support because she is traumatised and says she does not want to go back to school.”

The family said they informed the school of the developments, but were dissatisfied with the response.

“They suggested she was seeking attention. We reported the matter to the department, but we have not received feedback,” the aunt said.

According to the family, the pupil had previously sustained an injury to the same hand during a corporal punishment incident at another school two years ago.

“That case was also reported but nothing came of it. Now it is the same hand again. We feel let down and are considering opening an assault case with police,” the aunt said.

She said after the first term the pupil failed the subject for the first time, and she thinks it has to do with the incident.

The two incidents come amid heightened concern about safety after the recent death of a grade 12 pupil in Daspoort, Tshwane, who reportedly took his own life after alleged bullying by a teacher

At Isiziba Primary School in Tembisa a separate incident involving a grade 7 pupil has also drawn attention. The 12-year-old allegedly experienced bullying and corporal punishment by a teacher.

During a visit by Sowetan on Tuesday, officials from the Gauteng department of education were present at the school, where the pupil was receiving counselling and support.

The department said it had launched investigations into both incidents and outcomes would guide further action.

“Psychosocial support teams have been dispatched to the affected schools to provide necessary assistance to pupils,” the department said.

The developments have raised concern among families and communities about pupil safety and the handling of reported incidents in schools.

Sowetan’s observation at Tembisa West Secondary was a normal day, with no department officials deployed.

The pupils’ families confirmed no-one had reached out to them.

Corporal punishment is illegal in SA.

The two incidents come amid heightened concern about safety after the recent death of a grade 12 pupil in Daspoort, Tshwane, who reportedly took his own life after alleged bullying by a teacher.

Sowetan