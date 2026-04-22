The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola after appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court. Veli Nhlapo

WATCH | Inside Eskom’s 11,000% mark-up looting scandal

The SIU has secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing 17 immovable properties worth R76.5m and seven luxury cars linked to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and his network of trusts. (suppli)

A mark-up of more than 11,000%. This is the percentage increase Siyabonga Nkosi allegedly charged Eskom for relays with a market price of R450 each ballooning to R50,000 per unit.

With the help of rogue Eskom workers at Matla and Kusile power stations in Mpumalanga, Nkosi allegedly pocketed millions while the power utility suffered a loss of more than R76m through inflated invoices.

Over two years Nkosi built himself an empire comprising 10 luxury properties, including land in three provinces, to the value of about R50m. In the same period, 2021 to 2023, Nkosi also bought five supercars, including two Lamborghini Urus.

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Police boss Masemola ‘has a case to answer’

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola in the dock at the Pretoria magistrate's court. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Picture: VELI NHLAPO)

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola had an obligation as a manager to check that his staff did their jobs properly when awarding a R360m tender to Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

This is according to constitutional law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis of the University of Pretoria, who told Sowetan that while the state has a difficult case to prove, Masemola has a case to answer.

“This is not one of those cases where intention is the required form of guilt; mere negligence suffices for a conviction,” he said.

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Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane fired

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane. (SUPPLIED)

The ANC has decided to recall controversial Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the party decided to remove Maimane from his position.

“We have decided to recall him,” Mbalula said.

The Sunday Times reported Maimane was allegedly recorded offering opposition councillors R200,000 to campaign against his party.

Mbalula met with North West top leadership on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Maimane’s future.