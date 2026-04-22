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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Wednesday

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

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