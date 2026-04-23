EXPLAINER | Why ANC is suddenly threatening alliance partner SACP

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the party's local government action plan at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday, April 20 2026. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The SA Communist Party has instructed its members not to give in to the demand made by the ANC to choose between the two organisations before the local government elections.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said the party would shield its members from what it described as “bullying tactics” by the ANC.

On Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that the party would issue a directive requiring all ANC members, including those affiliated with the SACP, to declare within 10 days whether they would campaign for the ANC or the SACP.

This follows the SACP in December 2024 deciding to operationalise its desire to contest local elections as a separate entity.

“That letter will come out next week to all members. Now, if you don’t respond to that letter but you continue to campaign for the SACP, there will be consequences because the ANC constitution is very clear,” warned Mbalula.

He said the Communist Party contested power for socialism, and it should express that in its campaign, but it should not isolate the ANC as a target. The same applied to the ANC, as it should not isolate and attack the Communist Party.

The SACP formally resolved in December 2024 to contest elections independently, a significant break from its long-standing electoral alignment with the ANC in the tripartite alliance, alongside Cosatu.

“Our decision to contest the 2026 local government elections under our own banner will be implemented without fear,” said Mapaila.

Meanwhile, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has revealed that Luthuli House does not want to run the risk of its alliance partner making use of its resources for the election.

Mokonyane said Luthuli House had taken a decision to be vigilant and guard its deployees and platforms to safeguard them from any possible misuse.

“The ANC is concerned about the possible abuse of the resources of those who are deployed as members of the ANC in public office. Hence, in our guidelines that we shared with our members, we emphasised that at no point should you be seen to be using the resources, to be fundraising, managing, strategising, communicating or representing any other political party using the platform of your deployment by the ANC,” she said.

The SACP has directed its structures to provide support to members deployed in government who may be affected by the ANC’s directive, and to report any instances of intimidation or disciplinary threats.

Mapaila rejected the ANC’s stance as coercive, saying no genuine alliance could survive under ultimatums. He framed the dispute as a distraction from deeper systemic issues.

“The greatest threat is not that communists are contesting elections. The threat is the capture of the state and the erosion of working-class confidence.”

Mokonyane said members must make a choice that is good for them.

“We don’t expect anyone to resign from the SACP going into the elections. Comrades must make a choice, and those comrades will then be expected to make a choice that is good for themselves and for the party they want to campaign for. It is not an anti-SACP position.”

She said the ANC was merely responding to an irreversible congress resolution of the SACP.

Mapaila warned that declining public trust, voter disengagement and failing local governance, not internal alliance tensions, posed the real risk to the national democratic project.

Party structures have been instructed to convene urgent meetings across provinces, districts and branches, while senior leaders will be deployed to manage the fallout.

Sowetan