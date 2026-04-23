WATCH LIVE | Mkhwanazi and Lerutla to apply for bail

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla are expected to apply for bail at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The two were arrested at the weekend and charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice relating to a 2019 incident in which they allegedly misled a court of law.

Allegations are that in 2019 Lerutla was arrested for speeding, released on R1,000 bail and expected to appear in court the next week.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Lerutla allegedly approached Mkhwanazi and they came up with a plan to find an impersonator to appear on Lerutla’s behalf.

“On the day Lerutla was supposed to appear in court, Mr X appeared in court with the details of Lerutla. The matter was brought to our attention shortly after the [Madlanga commission] task team was established,” Mathe said.

A sentence, in the form of a diversion programme, was handed down, which necessitated Mr X performing community service, which he allegedly did only once.

Happening Today] Embattled EMPD deputy chief #JuliusMkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager #KagisoLerutla are set to appear in the #Boksburg magistrate’s court to seek bail.



The pair were arrested over the weekend and face charges of corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of… pic.twitter.com/LFpHL1LkYf — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 23, 2026

It is further alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi R400,000, which he split with the impersonator.

State prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa on Monday told the court the state will oppose bail.

Sowetan