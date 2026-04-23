‘My arrest is political,’ says Julius Mkhwanazi

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Embattled Ekurhuleni deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi has told the court that his arrest was orchestrated by individuals with nefarious political motives.

He also said that there were people who were jealous of him and wanted to use his arrest to make it impossible for him to apply for the position of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief.

Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla were applying for bail at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, where they are charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

In his affidavit Mkhwanazi told the court that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

“I believe that my arrest has been orchestrated by individuals for ulterior and nefarious political motives. It is no secret that I have made my aspirations of applying for the position of chief of police, which will become vacant at the end of the year. Of course, my arrest and prosecution negatively impacts my eligibility,” Mkhwanazi said through his lawyer, Peter Wilkins SC.

Mkhwanazi told the court that he did not intend to flee the country or evade the trial, as the trial would exonerate him.

Lerutla told the court that his continued incarceration would affect his family, which depends on him.

“The prejudice will be in the form of lack of support to my family as they will be deprived of love, emotional and financial support,” he said.

Allegations are that in 2019, Lerutla was arrested for speeding, released on R1,000 bail and was expected to appear in court the next week. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Lerutla allegedly approached Mkhwanazi, and they came up with a plan to find an impersonator to appear on Lerutla’s behalf.

“On the day Lerutla was supposed to appear in court, Mr X appeared in court with the details of Lerutla. The matter was brought to our attention shortly after the [Madlanga commission] task team was established,” Mathe said.

A sentence, in the form of a diversion programme, was handed down, which necessitated Mr X performing community service, which he allegedly did only once.

It is further alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi R400,000, which he split with the impersonator.

Mkhwanazi was arrested at his home on Saturday while Lerutla was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after landing from Cape Town

Mkhwanazi said he is prepared to pay R10,000 and Lerutla said he can raise R20,000.

State prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa is about to oppose the bail application.

Sowetan