Senior City Power official suspended over extortion allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Power has placed manager Thabang Mashishi on precautionary suspension with immediate effect as it investigates serious allegations linked to misconduct and extortion.

This comes as the Hawks investigate a huge corruption and extortion racket at the power utility involving senior officials, with total irregular spending of more than R500m.

Utility spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the move is intended to protect the integrity of the probe and ensure the matter is handled fairly, without interference.

Mangena also confirmed that Marvin Baepi, who is GM of research and development, remains on suspension following a separate case previously reported against him involving similar allegations.

“That matter is currently under investigation by the City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services. The latest serious allegations will be incorporated into the existing investigative and disciplinary processes relating to Baepi’s case,” he said.

“These actions form part of City Power’s broader and ongoing programme to address wrongdoing, enforce accountability, and restore public confidence in the institution. Many remain suspended, with some fired, while ties were cut with certain contractors implicated.”

ALSO READ | Joburg cuts power to government departments as unpaid bills top R1.3bn

These investigations led to high-profile suspensions and recent raids at the utility’s Johannesburg headquarters to seize evidence of widespread procurement fraud.

Acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the utility continues to take a firm and uncompromising stance against corruption.

“We remain worried when our employees are found in the wrong, especially on serious matters relating to corruption and extortion. There will be consequences for any employee who is found to have acted outside the law or in violation of our policies,” he said.

Sowetan