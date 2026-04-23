The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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WATCH | Parents shut down school over ‘hazardous’ conditions

Broken infrastructure at Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Parents whose children attend a Gauteng primary school have for the past two weeks barred their children from going to school, citing unsafe and deteriorating infrastructure that includes collapsing ceilings, broken doors and windows and poor sanitation.

They said the situation at Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge, Midrand, has been worsening since January and they have reached breaking point.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came when part of a roof was blown off while children were present last Saturday during an event, nearly causing injuries.

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Nkhwashu: ‘I would not have moved Swart docket if I wanted to interfere’

Suspended Sedibeng district top cop Brig Abraham Nkhwashu at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. (Veli Nhlapo)

Suspended Sedibeng district top cop Brig Abraham Nkhwashu says if he wanted to tamper with the case of murdered Armand Swart, he would not have moved the docket out of his district.

Swart died after being shot 23 times in Vereeniging while he sat in his vehicle in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity. He worked for a company that had blown the whistle on alleged fraud and corruption linked to a Transnet tender contract.

Nkhwashu appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry and is accused of attempting to seize the Swart murder docket by threatening investigators, only to later retract the demand after becoming a suspect himself.

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WATCH | Dladla: Give Kaze, Ben Youssef another year at Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla has backed Amakhosi co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, saying they have done well since taking over in October last year.

The two were appointed to lead the technical team for the remainder of the season after the departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

They have managed to garner 45 points thus far, the most for Chiefs in five years. With six games remaining before the end of the season, they have a chance to add more points.