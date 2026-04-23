Tolashe, Ramokgopa grilled by ANC integrity commission ahead of crucial ANCWL meeting

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Social development minister and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Sisisi Tolashe faced tough questioning when she appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission on Wednesday, amid escalating fallout over undeclared vehicles allegedly donated by Chinese officials.

Tolashe and minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa were called to account over claims they received BAIC SUVs that were neither declared to parliament nor properly accounted for. Ramokgopa, who also serves as the ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, denied receiving any donated vehicles.

According to sources, Tolashe struggled to defend her explanation that she registered the cars in her children’s names to prevent their seizure — an argument that drew sharp scrutiny from the party’s ethics body.

The appearance comes days before a potentially explosive ANCWL national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where the scandal is expected to dominate proceedings.