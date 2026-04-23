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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

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