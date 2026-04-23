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WATCH LIVE | SACP briefs media on ANC’s stance about its decision to independently contest elections

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TimesLIVE

The South African Communist Party is expected to brief the media on Thursday to address the ANC’s remarks regarding the tripartite partner’s decision to go at it alone in the upcoming municipal elections.

TimesLIVE

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