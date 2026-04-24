Julius Malema pushes to jail blogger Musa Khawula over ‘mocking’ court order and divorce claims

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President of the EFF, Julius Malema at a press briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

EFF president Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa Matlala have filed a contempt of court application against controversial blogger Musa Khawula, seeking to have him jailed for 90 days or fined R150,000.

The application, lodged at the Johannesburg high court on April 22, follows an earlier ruling by judge Gregory Wright ordering Khawula to retract and apologise for defamatory statements about the couple published on social media.

Khawula took to his X account in February, alleging that Malema and Matlala were going through a divorce.

In an affidavit, Malema said Khawula acted in deliberate defiance of the court order almost immediately after it was granted on April 14.

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