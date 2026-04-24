The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef during the Soweto derby press conference at FNB Stadium on April 23 2026 in Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni city manager Lerutla ‘pays off’ to evade rule of law

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla appears at Boksburg magistrate's court on charges of fraud and corruption. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla has been outed as a person who allegedly uses his money to evade the rule of law and accountability.

On Monday, it came out during his court appearance in Boksburg that in 2019 he allegedly paid someone to pose as him in court for a speeding charge he was facing. The imposter successfully did the job with the assistance of suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The state alleges Lerutla paid them R400,000 as compensation.

Lerutla was arrested on Sunday for the matter and is facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice along with Mkhwanazi.

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Dimpane takes up the baton as Ramaphosa suspends Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension, making him the fourth permanent head of the SA Police Service (SAPS) to be removed or suspended before completing a term in office.

Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has been appointed acting commissioner. She is currently CFO for the SAPS.

The move shifts operational authority at a time of heightened scrutiny over police leadership, with Ramaphosa opting to allow the criminal process to take precedence over immediate executive intervention.

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Key Soweto derby logistics you need to know ahead of Sunday’s match

A general view of supporters packing FNB Stadium for the Betway Premiership Soweto derby match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. File photo (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar admitted there were more than 100,000 supporters in the last Soweto derby, which was a logistical nightmare, in February, we unpack some of the logistics and traffic control mitigation plans in place for Sunday’s derby at FNB Stadium (3pm).

For the first time ever, the gates will be opened at 10am. In the past, they were opened at 11am.

The tickets will be checked 500m away from the stadium, and if you don’t have a ticket, you’ll be turned away.