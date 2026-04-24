News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing more witness testimony on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Safety must come first at Soweto derby

2

LESLEY MOFOKENG | Shange - ’70s ‘It Girl’ who broke apartheid barriers

3

KHWEZI MABASA | Attack on BEE based on misinformation, racist assumptions

4

Fired Madibeng mayor Maimane serves ANC with lawyer’s letter

5

Kagiso Lerutla alleged to have killed a motorist and paid R10,000 to hide body

Related Articles