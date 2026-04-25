Police, Lamola promise crackdown on xenophobic attacks after Ghana protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A united front of political parties and civic groups took to the streets of Durban, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. File photo

South African authorities promised on Friday to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians and other foreigners, a day after Ghana protested over videos of violent incidents circulating on social media.

Ghana’s foreign affairs minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa summoned South Africa’s envoy on Thursday and called for an “intervention to prevent further escalation”.

Campaigners for migrant rights say foreigners have been scapegoated in South Africa for its economic woes.

Ablakwa expressed concern about an incident in KwaZulu-Natal where a Ghanaian was confronted, asked to provide proof of his legal status and told to leave and “fix his country”, his ministry said on X.

South Africa’s police ministry said those found participating in or inciting xenophobic acts would be identified, apprehended and brought before the courts.

“Acts of lawlessness, intimidation and violence against migrant communities have no place in our constitutional democracy,” international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola told a meeting of government officials.

Violence against migrants was a threat to South Africa’s constitutional order, Lamola added. The police asked community leaders and civil society groups to help prevent further attacks and promote dialogue.

Reuters