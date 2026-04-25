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Tense situation at Diepkloof hostel after protests and looting

Protesters blockaded the interchange with burning tyres and debris over ongoing electricity issues

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Police in Johannesburg are monitoring a "volatile" situation in Soweto after protesters blocked major motorways and looted two trucks on Saturday. (SUPPLIED)

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) are monitoring protesters at the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto on Saturday.

“Protesters blocked the N12 east/N1 north highway at the Diepkloof Interchange, as well as Chris Hani Road, using burning tyres and debris. We have received confirmed reports of two trucks being looted during the early morning disruptions,” said metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla.

While public order policing units pushed the crowds back to the perimeter of the hostel, the situation remains tense.

“At this stage, JMPD and SAPS public order policing units have pushed back and contained the protesters within the perimeter of the hostel. However, the situation remains highly volatile. Officers are maintaining a heavy presence in the area to ensure the safety of motorists and to prevent further property damage,” said Fihla.

The preliminary reason cited for the protest is related to ongoing electricity supply changes in the Diepkloof Hostel community.

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